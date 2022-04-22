Clemons man arrested on sex abuse charge

DRESDEN — A Clemons man has been arrested in connection with alleged sex crimes against a child under the age of 13.

John T. Dennison, 47, is facing a felony charge of first-degree sex abuse and misdemeanor charges of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Police said an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office that determined that Dennison had inappropriate sexual contact with a child under 13.

Following arraignment, Dennison was released pending a future court date in Dresden Town Court.