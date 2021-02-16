Chestertown woman sentenced to 1 year in jail for driving drunk with 6-year-old child in car

BALLSTON SPA — A Chestertown woman was sentenced on Tuesday to one year in jail for driving while intoxicated with her 6-year-old child in the vehicle.

Melissa LaPoint, 41, formerly of Moreau, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2019, in Wilton. Police said she had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.18%, which is above the legal limit of 0.08%, and also had an open bottle of beer in the vehicle. Her child, then 6, was with her.

In December, she pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to six charges including felonies of aggravated DWI with a child-Leandra’s Law, aggravated DWI and two counts of DWI. She also was charged with a misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child and an infraction of consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

LaPoint had a previous DWI conviction in 2010 in Lake George Town Court. She was sentenced to 3 years of probation and her license was revoked in that case.

Last September, LaPoint was found not guilty in a separate case in Saratoga County Court of two felony counts of arson and misdemeanor reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child for the Aug. 16, 2018, fire that heavily damaged her home at the Sisson Reserve Apartments complex in Moreau. No one was injured, but her child was in the home at the time of the fire.

