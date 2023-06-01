GLENS FALLS - The Warren County Sheriff's office arrested a Chestertown woman Wednesday for multiple drug possession felonies.

The sheriff's office said that at approximately 5:23 p.m. Wednesday evening, deputies assigned to a Buckle Up New York, Click It or Ticket saturation patrol conducted a traffic stop on Oakland Avenue in the city of Glens Falls for various traffic violations.

During one traffic stop, the sheriff's office discovered evidence of criminal activity and therefore conducted a search of the vehicle and occupants. As a result of the search, Maria L. Dulisse, 25, was found to be in possession of a significant quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine. Officials charged Dulisse with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Other drugs were discovered and will be sent to the New York State Police Forensic Laboratory for further testing, so additional charges may be forthcoming, the sheriff's office said.

The day before the sheriff's office arrest, Dulisse had been charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance along with two other people during a traffic stop by the Glens Falls Police Department. Those other individuals were charged with a misdemeanor and released to appear in Glens Falls court at a later date.

Dulisse was held on the felony charges she incurred on Wednesday and was scheduled to be arraigned Friday.