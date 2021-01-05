 Skip to main content
Chestertown sex offender admits to failing to notify police of address change
QUEENSBURY — A Chestertown man has pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

Thomas I. Holland Jr., 41, was arrested in August after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Management Unit conducted a home visit and discovered he was not residing at the residence was listed in his file.

Holland was living at a different residence in Chestertown and did not notify authorities of the address change.

Holland pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 in Warren County Court to the offense. He is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.

Holland is a Level 3 sex offender, deemed at the highest risk of reoffending.

Holland served a five-year prison sentence after being convicted in Warren County Court in 1999 to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. The victim was 10 years old, according to the sex offender database.

