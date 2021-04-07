Chestertown resident returns missing rifle to state police

CHESTER — State police on Wednesday said they have located the agency's missing AR-15 rifle — about three weeks after police sought the public’s help in finding the weapon.

The Rock River AR-15 was first reported missing by state police on March 16. The semi-automatic rifle was last seen along Route 9 in the vicinity of Riverside Drive in the town of Chester. The missing rifle was in a black nylon carrying case at the time it went missing.

A local resident returned the rifle Tuesday to the state police Chester station. The person told police they were unaware until very recently they were in possession of state police property, according to a news release.

State police spokeswoman Kerra Burns said the rifle was located by the resident the day it went missing and was returned fully intact. She declined to provide any further details.

State police have not released much information about the case but have reported that the weapon was not stolen and its disappearance is part of an ongoing internal investigation.

Police thanked the public for its assistance.

