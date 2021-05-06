 Skip to main content
Chestertown man walks away from fiery Northway crash with only minor hand injury
Chestertown man walks away from fiery Northway crash with only minor hand injury

Chester man walks away from fiery Northway crash with only minor hand injury

WM Carlozzi, 30, of Chester, walked away with only a hand injury after crashing his truck into another truck on the Northway on Wednesday morning. The accident happened in the northbound lanes between Exit 11 and Exit 12.

 Michael Goot

MALTA — A Chester man walked away with only a hand injury after he crashed into a stalled truck on the Northway on Wednesday morning, causing both vehicles to erupt in flames.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes between Exit 11 and Exit 12.

State police said the preliminary investigation determined that a delivery box truck driven by 40-year-old Parish Deberry, of Albany, had broken down in the center lane. Deberry was unable to move the vehicle despite repeated attempts.

Deberry’s truck was struck from behind by 30-year-old WM Carlozzi, who was driving a 2017 GMC pickup truck and pulling a trailer, according to a news release.

Both vehicles caught fire as a result of the collision and local fire crews responded to the scene.

Deberry was able to get out of his truck before the crash and was not hurt. Carlozzi had a minor hand injury and was treated at the scene, police said.

The incident shut down all northbound lanes of the Northway for multiple hours as police and fire crews worked to clear the scene.

No tickets were issued.

