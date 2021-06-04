Chestertown man gets 5 years in prison on child sex abuse charges

QUEENSBURY — A Chestertown man will spend 5 years in prison for sexual abusing three children.

Curtis K. Hall, 32, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on May 26 to felony first-degree sexual abuse.

Hall was arrested in June 2020 because, police said, he had touched the buttocks and genitals of a 9-year-old girl on at least two occasions. The incidents occurred from about the winter of 2018 through May 2020, court records showed.

He also touched the buttocks of a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old under their clothing. All of the incidents took place at a residence in Bolton.

Hall was charged with felony second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He pleaded guilty to the single sexual abuse count in satisfaction of the charges. He was also sentenced to 10 years of post-release supervision.

Hall had two previous felony convictions. He was sentenced in October 2015 to 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree grand larceny. Hall had stolen a car from a convenience store on Ridge Street in Glens Falls on May 8, 2015.