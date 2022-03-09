Chester woman accused of shooting husband pleads guilty to assault

QUEENSBURY — The Chester woman accused of shooting and injuring her husband in April 2021 pleaded guilty to a violent felony charge of first-degree assault on Wednesday.

Susan Bohmer, 73, of 365 Hardscrabble Road, was initially charged with felony counts of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The sentence for the guilty plea could reach a maximum of 15 years, along with five years of post-release supervision.

Restitution of $3,286 for medical expenses is being sought by her husband, according to the prosecution.

As a part of the guilty plea, Warren County Court Judge Robert Smith will issue a full order of protection for the woman's husband, Raymond Bohmer.

State police said Susan Bohmer was arrested for shooting her husband in the stomach at their residence on April 25, 2021. Raymond Bohmer was taken by helicopter to Albany Medical Center where he was treated in the intensive care unit for several days.

Assistant District Attorney Avi Goldstein was representing the prosecution on Wednesday. He said the weapon that was used was a 9 mm handgun.

Goldstein stated that Bohmer has a gun permit, which indicates she owns that type of handgun.

Bohmer’s attorney, Taalib Horton, has been advocating for his client’s case to fall within the parameters of the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act. That statute gives judges the flexibility to sentence domestic violence survivors who are convicted of crimes related to their abuse to shorter sentences.

Smith said that if that was the case, the sentence could be probation of three to five years or a determinate sentence that could be a minimum of 1 year and a maximum of 5 years in prison. The latter would also include post-release supervision between 2 1/2 to 5 years.

He noted that he does not believe the Warren County Court has had this come up since the law was passed in May 2019.

Horton stated that Bohmer was filing an Alford plea of guilty, which means that she maintains her innocence but admits that the evidence brought forward by the prosecution would likely result in a guilty verdict if the case was brought to trial.

Smith confirmed with Bohmer that she was pleading guilty even though she does not recall what happened the night of the shooting. She said that was correct.

Smith then asked Bohmer if she was willing to plead guilty due to the prosecution having evidence that would lead to conviction if the matter went to trial. She said yes.

Goldstein read evidence that would be used if the matter did go to trial, including a pre-hospital care report from the North Warren Emergency squad and a supporting disposition from Raymond Bohmer.

The report stated that the EMT who filed the report said that the victim stated he had been shot with a 9 mm handgun. In the report, the EMT stated that the victim had multiple bullet wounds.

Bohmer waived her right to appeal as a result of the guilty plea.

By pleading guilty, Bohmer will become a prior-felony offender, meaning that if she is charged with another penal law felony within the next 10 years, any sentence must include incarceration in state prison.

Bohmer had previously posted bail and has made every court appearance up to this point, according to Smith.

A hearing to see if Bohmer’s case falls within the criteria of the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act was scheduled for May 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

