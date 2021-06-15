Chester woman accused of shooting husband files divorce paperwork, appears in court

CHESTER — The woman accused of shooting her husband in April appeared in court on Tuesday after filing divorce paperwork last week.
State police said Susan F. Bohmer, 72, shot Raymond Bohmer on April 25 at about 7:10 p.m. in their residence at 365 Hardscrabble Road. Police have not said what led to the shooting or released additional details about the investigation.
They did not state what her relationship was to the victim, but court documents confirm she is her husband.
Bohmer is accused of shooting Raymond Bohmer in the stomach with a semiautomatic handgun, court records showed. He was taken to Albany Medical Center and was in the intensive care unit for several days. He was later upgraded to stable condition. His status could not be determined on Tuesday.
There is an order of protection for Susan Bohmer, preventing her from having contact with Raymond Bohmer.
She filed a one-page document with the Warren County clerk on Friday, indicating a contested divorce.
Bohmer had been arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court on felony counts of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She remains free on bail of $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond.
Tuesday was her first appearance in Chester Town Court. Bohmer was using a walker to move. Taalib Horton, her assigned counsel, requested an adjournment for a month. Judge James McDermott set a new date of July 20.
Horton declined comment afterward.
Assistant District Attorney Grant Jones is prosecuting the case. He did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
