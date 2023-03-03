CHESTER — A Chester woman was arrested on Wednesday after police said she drove a van into a business.

At around 7 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office had received a call requesting an officer respond to a 19-year-old woman having a behavioral issue. Before the officer arrived, the woman, later identified as 19-year-old Bela R. Simonson, had run across the road to Buckman’s Family Fuel Co., smashed a window with a shovel and caused extensive damage inside the building, according to a news release.

Police said Simonson then got into a 2022 Ford Transit service van and crashed it through a garage door and fled the scene.

Simonson was located at around 10 p.m. on Knapp Hill Road in Chestertown, where she had crashed the van into a ditch. She was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Simonson was charged with felony counts of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny. She was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of $2,000 cash bail, $4,000 secured bond or $6,000 insured bond.

She is due to return to Chester Town Court at a later date.