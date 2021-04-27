Chester shooting victim remains in intensive care unit

CHESTER — The Chester man shot on Saturday remains in the intensive care unit at Albany Medical Center, according to police.

State police responded to a domestic incident that occurred at about 7:10 p.m. at a residence at 365 Hardscrabble Road in Chester. After arriving at the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The suspect, 72-year-old Susan F. Bohmer, was located at the scene and taken into custody without incident. Police have not stated her relationship to the victim, but he is believed to be her husband.

State police are not releasing his name because the agency has a policy of not disclosing the identities of victims of domestic violence.

Bohmer is facing felony counts of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was arraigned on Sunday.

Bail was set at $20,000 cash or $40,000 bound. She since has been released from jail after posting bail. She is scheduled to appear in Chester Town Court on May 4.

An order of protection has been issued.

State police have not released any further details about what led up to the shooting, saying that the incident is still under investigation.

Bohmer had no prior criminal cases in either Chester Town Court or Warren County Court, according to a check in the respective clerks’ offices.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

