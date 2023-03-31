CHESTER — A couple from the town of Chester were arrested on Wednesday and charged with failing to provide proper sustenance to animals on their property.

On Feb. 25 at 11:22 a.m. New York State Police responded to the report of an animal in the roadway of Rock Avenue in Chester. While attempting to return the animal to its enclosure, an officer said he observed multiple other animals on the property belonging to Neil D. Duell, 66, of Horicon, and Susan L. Duell, 56, that appeared in poor condition.

A police investigation, assisted by Upstate SPCA, determined the animals did not have proper access to water and sufficient sustenance. It was also determined the Duells owned and were responsible for the animals.

On Wednesday the pair were each charged with seven counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance.

The Duells surrendered themselves to state police, where they were processed, issued appearance tickets and released. They are due back in Chester Town Court on April 4.