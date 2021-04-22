Case of Glens Falls man charged in Capitol attack delayed two months

The case of the Glens Falls man accused of entering the U.S. Capitol building illegally has been pushed back two months because of the sheer number of cases related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.
James Bonet is facing federal charges after he was among a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed into the building to protest the presidential election results. He posted videos of himself in the Capitol to his Facebook page saying “we’re taking it back” and a photo of him smoking what authorities say was a marijuana cigarette.
Bonet has been charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building, parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building, being in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Bonet appeared virtually in a brief hearing on Thursday in U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia for an update on the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexis Loeb had filed a motion seeking an extension of time in the case, given the voluminous amount of materials.
“The investigation and prosecution of the Capitol attack will likely be one of the largest in American history, both in terms of the number of defendants prosecuted and the nature and sheer volume of the evidence,” she wrote in her motion.
Over 300 individuals have been charged in the Capitol attack and prosecutors expect another 100 will be charged, according to court paperwork.
The documents and evidence in these cases includes more than 15,000 hours of surveillance and body-worn camera footage, about 1,600 electronic devices, over 210,000 tips and more than 80,000 reports from law enforcement interviews of suspects and witnesses with 93,000 attachments, court documents show.
Among the evidence that investigators have collected in Bonet’s case is information from license-plate readers and 1,049 files from his Facebook account, court documents show.
Bonet’s lawyer, Federal Public Defender Lisa Peebles, did not object to the motion for an extension of time.
Bonet only spoke briefly to say that he felt “very excellent” when Judge Emmet Sullivan asked him how he was doing, and he said “yes” when he agreed to the time extension and to participate in the proceedings virtually.
Sullivan set a new date for June 16 at 2:30 p.m.
Bonet did not have any comment when contacted by The Post-Star.
