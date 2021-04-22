Case of Glens Falls man charged in Capitol attack delayed two months

The case of the Glens Falls man accused of entering the U.S. Capitol building illegally has been pushed back two months because of the sheer number of cases related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

James Bonet is facing federal charges after he was among a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed into the building to protest the presidential election results. He posted videos of himself in the Capitol to his Facebook page saying “we’re taking it back” and a photo of him smoking what authorities say was a marijuana cigarette.

Bonet has been charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building, parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building, being in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Bonet appeared virtually in a brief hearing on Thursday in U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia for an update on the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexis Loeb had filed a motion seeking an extension of time in the case, given the voluminous amount of materials.

