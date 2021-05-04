Case of Chester woman charged in shooting of man postponed until next month

CHESTER — The case of a woman accused of shooting a man in her Chester home has been adjourned until next month.

Police said Susan F. Bohmer, 72, shot the victim on April 25 about 7:10 p.m. in her residence at 365 Hardscrabble Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, troopers found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso. Bohmer’s relationship to the victim has not been disclosed, but the victim is believed to be her husband.

The man is still in Albany Medical Center, but he has been upgraded to stable condition, according to state police.

Police have not released any further details about what led up to the shooting. It is still under investigation.

Bohmer has been charged with felony counts of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She is free after posting bail, which was set at $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond.

Bohmer was due to appear in Chester Town Court on Tuesday, but the case has been postponed until June 1 at 10 a.m.

Attorney Taalib Horton has been assigned to the case and has not been able to touch base with District Attorney Jason Carusone, according to the court clerk’s office.

Carusone could not be reached for comment.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

