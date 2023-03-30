Several Capital Region schools were victims of a “swatting” attack in which people called in on Thursday morning falsely reporting an active shooter.

Schools affected included Albany, Troy, East Greenbush and others, according to WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner. Schools went into lockdown mode and police responded.

New York State Police and East Greenbush Police responded to Maple Hill High in East Greenbush. No threats were found there or at any other schools.

Queensbury Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said in a letter to parents that school officials were made aware on Thursday of a noncredible threat, which was not specific to Queensbury schools.

Shenendehowa Central School District also did not receive any threats of an armed intruder, it told parents.

These calls come on the heels of a shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville that killed three adults and three children.

Police shot and killed the shooter — 28-year-old Audrey Hale. Hale, a former student of the school, was transgender and used male pronouns on a social media profile. Officials have not elaborated on a motive.

Safety plan

On Thursday, New York Assembly Republicans released their own school safety plan at a news conference.

The plan was drafted based upon comments received at five forums. The five main points of the plan are: increasing law enforcement presence in schools; addressing mental health issues in schools; maintaining open communication between stakeholders; providing state funding for school safety and security; and identifying threats and providing support to at-risk students.

Among specific recommendations are to eliminate the $35,000 cap that retirees can learn while maintaining their pension. The cap limits the pool of retired police officers that often serve as school resource officers.

Other recommendations are to create a statewide SRO training and certification program, reinstate the New York State Police SRO program that was eliminated in 2010; and create a statewide school-specific security guard training program from which districts could choose a level of security options.

Other recommendations are to increase the penalty for people who threaten to cause harm at schools and make sure there is open communication between stakeholders.

The report also took issue with the Raise the Age law, which they claimed it was difficult to hold students accountable with their actions and provide deterrence to committing a crime if there is not the threat of serious consequences.

In addition, the report recommending strengthening the pipeline of mental health professionals and social workers to schools. Some ideas are to ease the qualification restrictions for people to receive social worker certification and offer apprenticeship programs.

They also recommend hardening infrastructure at schools by increasing state building aid reimbursement for school safety projects from 10% to 15%.

Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, attended a news conference in the Capitol where the plan was unveiled.

“No parents should have to worry when their child goes to school that they might not return. Teachers should not have to prioritize emergency procedures or be in fear in the classroom, which takes away from their lesson plans for the day,” he said in a news release.

“We have a serious crisis that is not only in New York but across the country — something has to change. By implementing the real solutions contained in the task force report, with input from professionals, I am hopeful we can take appropriate measures to protect our children and teachers so this is no longer a fear and schools can be a safe space once again” Simpson went on to say.