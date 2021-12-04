 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cambridge woman accused of driving drunk with child in vehicle

CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge woman has been indicted for allegedly driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.

Britney Weatherwax, 27, was stopped by police on Sept. 10 for driving in Cambridge with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.14%, court records showed.

There was a child younger than 15 in the vehicle with her.

Weatherwax was indicted in Washington County Court on two counts of felony DWI.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News