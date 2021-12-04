Cambridge woman accused of driving drunk with child in vehicle

CAMBRIDGE — A Cambridge woman has been indicted for allegedly driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.
Britney Weatherwax, 27, was stopped by police on Sept. 10 for driving in Cambridge with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.14%, court records showed.
There was a child younger than 15 in the vehicle with her.
Weatherwax was indicted in Washington County Court on two counts of felony DWI.
