Cambridge man sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexually abusing children under 11

FORT EDWARD — The Cambridge man who police said sexually abused three children under the age of 11 has been sentenced to 23 years in state prison.

Trevor D. Hunt was sentenced in Washington County Court on Friday. Hunt was sentenced to 23 years determinate in prison and 20 years post release supervision on his plea to first-degree criminal sex act with a victim less than 11 years old, a felony.

He was also sentenced to seven years in state prison and 10 years post release supervision on his plea to felony first-degree sexual abuse.

Both sentences will run concurrently, meaning the total sentence would be 23 years.

Police said at the time of his arrest that it was believed that the abuse had taken place more than a decade ago when Hunt lived in the town of Cambridge and in the village of Hoosick Falls.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.