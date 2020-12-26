 Skip to main content
Cambridge man sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison after driving drunk and without a license
Cambridge man sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison after driving drunk and without a license

FORT EDWARD — A Cambridge man was sentenced in Washington County Court to 1 to 3 years in prison for driving drunk and without a license.

Michael P. Leskowsky was arrested on March 22 on Route 22 after state police received a report of a person driving erratically. Upon arriving, Leskowsky allegedly committed multiple traffic infractions and stopped his vehicle, police said.

He failed field sobriety tests and refused a breath sample.

Leskowsky was charged with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

He pleaded guilty to the unlicensed operation count in satisfaction of the charges.

