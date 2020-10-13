Cambridge man receives 1 to 3 years in prison for third DWI conviction

FORT EDWARD — A Cambridge man has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty on Thursday to aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Jacob J. Dyke, 28, admitted in Washington County Court to driving drunk on July 19 on Eagleville Road in the town of Jackson. He failed field sobriety tests and provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21%. He was also driving with a revoked license and without an ignition interlock device.