Cambridge man receives 1 1/2 to 3 years in choking case

FORT EDWARD — A Cambridge man has been sentenced to 1 ½ to 3 years in prison for choking a person last year.
Roger K. Hooker was arrested on March 19 after police said he choked a person in Jackson on Nov. 24, 2020.
Hooker pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Friday to felony attempted strangulation.
Hooker had previously been sent to state prison in 2019 for a 2 ½-year sentence. He pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, for the sale of an unspecified narcotic in the Cambridge area in early 2019. He was granted parole in March 2020.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.