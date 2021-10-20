Cambridge man receives 1 1/2 to 3 years in choking case

FORT EDWARD — A Cambridge man has been sentenced to 1 ½ to 3 years in prison for choking a person last year.

Roger K. Hooker was arrested on March 19 after police said he choked a person in Jackson on Nov. 24, 2020.

Hooker had previously been sent to state prison in 2019 for a 2 ½-year sentence. He pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, for the sale of an unspecified narcotic in the Cambridge area in early 2019. He was granted parole in March 2020.