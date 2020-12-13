 Skip to main content
Cambridge man pleads guilty to possessing high-capacity gun magazine
FORT EDWARD — A Cambridge man is expected to be sentenced to 3½ years in state prison after admitting to possessing a high-capacity gun magazine.

Joseph M. Shewczyk pleaded guilty on Dec. 4 in Washington County Court to felony criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

Shewczyk was arrested on June 29 after Washington County Probation Department officers were conducting a home visit and found the magazine.

Shewczyk is also expected to receive a term of 3 years of post-release supervision when sentenced on Jan. 8.

