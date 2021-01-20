Cambridge man gets prison time for possessing gun magazine

FORT EDWARD — A Cambridge man was sentenced on Jan. 8 to 3 ½ years in prison for possessing a high-capacity gun magazine.
Joseph M. Shewczyk was arrested on June 29 after Washington County Probation Department officers were conducting a home visit and found the magazine.
He pleaded guilty on Dec. 4 in Washington County Court to felony criminal possession of a loaded firearm.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today