Cambridge man gets prison time for possessing gun magazine
FORT EDWARD — A Cambridge man was sentenced on Jan. 8 to 3 ½ years in prison for possessing a high-capacity gun magazine.

Joseph M. Shewczyk was arrested on June 29 after Washington County Probation Department officers were conducting a home visit and found the magazine.

He pleaded guilty on Dec. 4 in Washington County Court to felony criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

