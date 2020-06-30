Cambridge man arrested on weapons charge
0 comments

Cambridge man arrested on weapons charge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE — State Police on Monday arrested a Cambridge man after he allegedly had a high-capacity gun magazine.

Washington County Probation Department officers were conducting a home visit for 36-year-old Joseph M. Shewczyk when they found the magazine, according to police.

Shewczyk was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-ammo clip.

He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and taken to Washington County Jail on a probation violation.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News