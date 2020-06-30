Cambridge man arrested on weapons charge

CAMBRIDGE — State Police on Monday arrested a Cambridge man after he allegedly had a high-capacity gun magazine.
Washington County Probation Department officers were conducting a home visit for 36-year-old Joseph M. Shewczyk when they found the magazine, according to police.
Shewczyk was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-ammo clip.
He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and taken to Washington County Jail on a probation violation.
