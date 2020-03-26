Cambridge man arrested for alleged robbery at Cumberland Farms in Whitehall

WHITEHALL — A Washington County man was arrested on Wednesday for an armed robbery on Monday afternoon at a Route 4 convenience store.

New York State Police and the Whitehall Police Department confirmed the arrest via social media, but did not release any details about the suspect.

According to a story by the Whitehall Times, Nathan Kupiec, 21, of Cambridge, was arrested in Bennington, Vermont, after the public alerted authorities of his whereabouts.

Police said the armed robbery occurred at about 1 p.m. Monday at the Cumberland Farms.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The suspect brandished a knife during the incident and fled the scene with an unknown amount of money from the register and was last seen on Adams Street.

The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5’2” with blue eyes. He was wearing a camouflage hoodie, a green knit cap, dark jeans, and black boots.

Kupiec is awaiting extradition from Bennington, Vermont, to be arraigned.