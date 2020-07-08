Cambridge-Greenwich Police investigating theft of pit bull puppy

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department is seeking two suspects who took a pit bull puppy from a Cambridge residence on Sunday evening.

Sgt. Robert Danko said two women from New Hampshire went to a residence on Spring Street posing as representatives from an animal rescue organization. They asked to see some of the dogs owned by the resident, who breeds pit bulls and sells them.

The resident brought out one puppy for the women to see. Then, the suspects said they had warrants to seize the dogs. The victims stepped away to try to confirm with police and the two women left the scene with the dog.

“They jumped in their car and sped off,” Danko said.

The victim’s fiancé tried to put his body in the way to block their vehicle, but he ended up getting pushed out of the way, according to Danko. The man was not hurt.

The victims did not know the suspects, he added. They provided a New Hampshire license plate number.

Danko has reached out to New Hampshire State Police to see if they can locate the suspect.

The suspects are driving a black GMC truck. Anybody who has seen them is advised to contact their local law enforcement agency.

