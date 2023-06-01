Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ALBANY — A Sacramento man was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization that distributed crystal methamphetamine in Saratoga County in 2020.

Roderick Meskell, had previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court. He admitted that from June 2020 through October 2020, he worked with others, including co-conspirators Ali Hassan Ahmed III and Jordan D. Lopez, to transport and distribute Mexican cartel-sourced crystal methamphetamine from Sacramento to redistributors in Saratoga County. In total, the organization trafficked approximately 5 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to a news release.

Meskell received a sentence of 87 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby also ordered Meskell to serve a 5-year term of supervised release following his release from prison.

Lopez previously pled guilty in connection with the conspiracy and was sentenced to 78 months in prison.

Ahmed III has also pled guilty in connection with the conspiracy, and faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a term of supervised release between 5 years and life, and a maximum fine of $10 million.

The FBI and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emmet O’Hanlon.