HUDSON FALLS — Jane Havens addressed village board members regarding the police department's speedy response to the burglary of her business this week.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported early Monday morning that Calamity Jane's Firearms and Fine Shoes was broken into just before 2 a.m. by a 15-year-old boy. It was the second burglary at the shop since October.

The Warren and Washington county sheriff's offices, Hudson Falls Police Department and New York State Police all responded to the incident this week, Havens said.

"Warren County assisted just to be proactive from that direction, Hudson Falls was coming up Feeder Street and state police," she said at Monday night's village board meeting.

Havens explained that the alarm company called and notified her of glass breaking at the shop.

"We proceeded into the store and there was an immense amount of response. Luckily there were agencies in the area but you have to know from first-hand accounts at such a level of professionalism of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Hudson Falls Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff's Department," she said.

Havens said that police arrived on the scene while the juvenile was still in the building. When the suspect realized the front entrance was covered by police, he made his way out the back door.

Hudson Falls officers Cori Winch and Damian Duffy as well as a Washington County sheriff's deputy secured the back. Winch scaled a fence to keep up with the suspect.

"They saw and heard him he went over the fence and so did Officer Winch. He called Officer Duffy from the front and then they went down Feeder Street through the woods and apprehended him," she said.

Mayor John Barton gave the police department a pat on the back for their efforts and gave an update on Officer Winch.

"He had a couple stitches put in his hand from when he scaled and jumped the fence," he said.

Washington County sheriff: Gun shop burglarized again, this time by teen Sheriff's are investigating a robbery of 14 guns stolen from Calamity Jane's by a 15-year-old boy early Monday morning, police said.