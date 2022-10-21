Calamity Jane's in Kingsbury burglarized

KINGSBURY — Calamity Jane's Firearms on Dix Avenue was burglarized on Friday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

There was a police presence at the retailer in Kingsbury on Friday as investigators looked into the incident that included the theft of firearms.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area during the early morning hours of Friday to contact 518-747-4623.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and updates will be provided when additional information is developed, police said in a news release.