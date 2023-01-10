Caiano named chief meteorologist at NewsChannel 13

MENANDS — WNYT-TV NewsChannel13 has named Paul Caiano as its new chief meteorologist.

Caiano has been with the station for nearly 30 years after beginning his career as a fill-in member of the weather team.

“Paul has delivered decades of forecasting expertise that has earned the trust of viewers throughout our Capital Region. We’re excited for Paul in his new leadership position to continue our First Warning 13 commitment of keeping families informed and safe,” said Jon Hitchcock, vice president and general manager of WNYT/WNYA, in a news release.

Caiano received his bachelor’s degree in the field of atmospheric science and meteorology in May 1993 from the University at Albany and started working at NewsChannel 13.

“I've been privileged to work alongside our area’s best meteorologists over the years and carry that experience with me into this new position,” Caiano said in a news release.

He added that he does not take this responsibility lightly as the Capital Region has unique and diverse topography, which can make forecasting a challenge for seasoned meteorologists. Helping the public make informed decisions in severe weather situations is his top priority.

“We give our best every day to make sure our viewers and followers are armed with the most accurate information,” Caiano said. “The Capital Region is home. This is where I have raised my family and it is where I work hard every day to inform yours. While doing this, I will have an eye on the future, and work to pass on my knowledge to the next generation.”

News Director Michael Raffaele praised Caiano’s dedication.

“He commits himself to elevating our weather product every single day, and we’re truly lucky to have him,” Raffaele said in a news release.

Caiano began his new position on Monday and provides forecasts for newscasts between 4 and 6:30 p.m.

He replaces Bob Kovachick, who retired in October after a 34-year career.

NewsChannel 13 is The Post-Star's media partner.