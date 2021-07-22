Businesses in South Glens Falls, Moreau, Glens Falls, vandalized

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Police are investigating a vandalism spree that took place across two counties this week.

Village Police Chief David Gifford said at least a half-dozen businesses were damaged late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Windows were smashed and property damaged. No merchandise was taken, however.

Gifford said he does not believe the businesses were targeted in any way. Police have a suspect in mind.

“We’re pretty sure it was one person doing all of it,” he said.

Gifford said they are reviewing some video footage and are checking with other businesses along Main Street.

Among the businesses that were affected were Annie’s Nails, Coopers Nails, Debut Salon, Carriage Traders and Kippers Clippers.

Danielle O’Hara, owner of Debut Salon, said she noticed on Monday morning her landscaping was damaged. Someone had taken a planter and thrown it through the window of Annie’s Nails.

Carriage Traders also had a brick thrown through their window and four tires taken off a Toyota 4 Runner at its service center, according to sales manager Jared O’Woodell.

At least one business in Moreau, Toadflax Nursery, was also affected.