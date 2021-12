Businesses in compliance with underage drinking sting

All 22 Warren County businesses did not sell alcohol to people under age 21 during an enforcement detail on Sunday.

During these investigations, establishments are checked using a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth.

When asked for identification, they show their real ID, according to a news release.

The following businesses were checked and found to be in compliance:

Mobil Mart — 3624 state Route 9, Lake George;

Citgo — 3586 state Route 9, Lake George;

Lake George Mini Mart — 2217 state Route 9, Lake George;

Stewart’s Shop — 2164 state Route 9, Lake George;

Sunoco — 2096 state Route 9, Lake George;

Walgreens — 2160 state Route 9, Lake George;

Mobil — 2398 state Route 9, Lake George;

Dollar General — 1858 Canada St., Lake George;

Stewart’s Shop 977 state Route 149, Queensbury;

Sunoco — 985 state Route 149, Queensbury;

Stewart’s Shop — 1433 state Route 9, Lake George;

Mobil — 1412 state Route 9, Lake George;

Stewart’s Shop — 1002 state Route 9, Queensbury;

Cumberland Farms — 966 state Route 9, Queensbury;

Mobil — 777 Upper Glen St., Queensbury;

Walgreens — 724 Upper Glen St., Queensbury;

Sunoco — 658 Glen St., Queensbury;

CVS — 216 Quaker Street, Queensbury;

Cobble Pond Farm — 234 Quaker Road, Queensbury;

Cumberland Farms — 410 Quaker Road, Queensbury;

Speedway — 756 Quaker Road, Queensbury;

Stewart’s Shop — 777 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

