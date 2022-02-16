 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burnt Hills woman sentenced following two counts of filing false tax returns

ALBANY — A Burnt Hills woman was sentenced on Wednesday to one year of probation following her conviction on two counts of filing false tax returns.

Elizabeth Doyle, 49, must also pay restitution in the amount of $94,522 and a $7,500 fine. 

Her conviction is related to business income she earned through a Saratoga County company that places home health care aides in patients' homes, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Albany. The company was sold to Doyle by Betty Marriot, 71, of Gansevoort, in 2016.

The news release said that Doyle admitted to filing materially false tax returns in 2016 and 2017 that underreported income totaling $647,263. The government reported a loss of at least $94,522 as a result.

Doyle also filed false tax returns and was sentenced on Oct. 21 to a year of probation. She was also ordered to pay $280,413 in restitution and a fine of $7,500.

Both of these cases were investigated by Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Emily Powers, assistant U.S. attorney.

