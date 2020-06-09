Burnt Hills man charged in shoplifting incident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

AMSTERDAM — An additional person has been arrested in a shoplifting case out of Saratoga County.

Broderick J. Gifford, 27, of Burnt Hills, is accused of entering the Lowe’s in Clifton Park on March 21 and leaving with over $1,000 worth of merchandise without paying for it.

Gifford was located in the town of Amsterdam and arrested. He was issued an appearance ticket for June 24 at 6 p.m. in Halfmoon Town Court. He was then turned over to Glenville Police on an outstanding warrant, according to State Police.

Previously arrested on June 2 in the case were: Elisabeth P. Ackerman, 28, and 32-year-old Dana M. Wilson, both of Scotia. The pair was stopped at 7 p.m. on the Northway in Queensbury around Exit 18.

All three have been charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanor fifth-degree conspiracy. Wilson and Gifford face an additional charge of misdemeanor second-degree to defraud.