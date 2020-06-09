Burnt Hills man charged in shoplifting incident

AMSTERDAM — An additional person has been arrested in a shoplifting case out of Saratoga County.
Broderick J. Gifford, 27, of Burnt Hills, is accused of entering the Lowe’s in Clifton Park on March 21 and leaving with over $1,000 worth of merchandise without paying for it.
Gifford was located in the town of Amsterdam and arrested. He was issued an appearance ticket for June 24 at 6 p.m. in Halfmoon Town Court. He was then turned over to Glenville Police on an outstanding warrant, according to State Police.
Previously arrested on June 2 in the case were: Elisabeth P. Ackerman, 28, and 32-year-old Dana M. Wilson, both of Scotia. The pair was stopped at 7 p.m. on the Northway in Queensbury around Exit 18.
All three have been charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanor fifth-degree conspiracy. Wilson and Gifford face an additional charge of misdemeanor second-degree to defraud.
