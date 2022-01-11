 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burglary at Hadley Town Hall prompts state police investigation

HADLEY — State police are investigating the theft of items, including military memorabilia and awards, from Hadley Town Hall. 

Police responded to a call at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday for a report of a burglary. 

After a preliminary investigation, police determined that a suspect broke a front window in order to enter the building, damaging a display case in the process. 

Several items from the display case were stolen, according to police.

Authorities are trying to determine the exact date and time of the break-in. The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police Troop G at 518-783-3211.

