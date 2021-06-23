Buffalo woman sentenced to probation in Moreau theft case

BALLSTON SPA — A Buffalo woman was sentenced on Tuesday to time served and 5 years of probation for stealing $7,000 from a Moreau woman’s bank account.

Shamika Penn, 30, was arrested back on Oct. 30, 2019. State police said Penn somehow obtained the victim’s bank account information and withdrew money in the Buffalo area. She did not know the victim.

The thefts took place from Dec. 9, 2018 through Feb. 15, 2019, according to court paperwork.

Penn pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on April 13 of this year to felony fourth-degree grand larceny.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

