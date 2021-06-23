 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo woman sentenced to probation in Moreau theft case
0 comments

Buffalo woman sentenced to probation in Moreau theft case

{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A Buffalo woman was sentenced on Tuesday to time served and 5 years of probation for stealing $7,000 from a Moreau woman’s bank account.

Shamika Penn, 30, was arrested back on Oct. 30, 2019. State police said Penn somehow obtained the victim’s bank account information and withdrew money in the Buffalo area. She did not know the victim.

The thefts took place from Dec. 9, 2018 through Feb. 15, 2019, according to court paperwork.

Penn pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on April 13 of this year to felony fourth-degree grand larceny.

Shamika Penn

Penn

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian hospital uses CT scan on an Egyptian mummy

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News