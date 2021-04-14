Buffalo woman admits to stealing $7,000 from Moreau resident

BALLSTON SPA — A Buffalo woman has admitted to stealing from a Moreau woman’s bank account.

Shamika L. Penn, 30, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Tuesday to felony fourth-degree grand larceny. Penn was arrested on Oct. 30, 2019 after police said she took $7,000 from the woman’s account.

The theft occurred from Dec. 9, 2019 through Feb. 15, 2019, according to court paperwork.

State police said Penn somehow obtained the victim’s bank account information and withdrew money in the Buffalo area. She did not know the victim.

Penn was arrested in December on a bail jumping charge after she did not show up in Moreau Town Court on Aug. 28 to face charges of first-degree identity and third-degree grand larceny.

Penn is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15 at 9:30 a.m.

