Brooklyn woman faces two drug charges after Northway traffic stop

WILTON — A Brooklyn woman faces two drug charges following a traffic stop on the Northway on Friday.

Alexandria E. Cruz, 29, was traveling north in Wilton, when she was stopped just before 1 p.m. for a traffic violation. The trooper observed signs of drug use when interviewing Cruz and searched the vehicle, according to State Police.

Cruz allegedly had a quantity of synthetic marijuana and Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid dependency.

Cruz was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Wilton Town Court on Sept. 8 at 4 p.m.

