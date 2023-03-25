QUEENSBURY — A Brooklyn man has been sentenced to probation for possessing over 200 pounds of marijuana.

Harlon K. Feferbaum, 40, was arrested on April 22 following a traffic stop. State police pulled him over in the southbound lane of the Northway for vehicle and traffic violations.

After searching the vehicle, troopers found several large hockey-style bags containing the drug, police said.

Feferbaum was charged with felony first-degree possession of cannabis.

He pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to a reduced count of first-degree attempted criminal possession of cannabis.

Feferbaum was placed on interim probation for one year. He must stay out of trouble.