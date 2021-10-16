Brooklyn man gets 2 years for possessing cocaine, Oxycodone

BALLSTON SPA — A Brooklyn man was sentenced on Oct. 8 to 2 years in prison after being caught with drugs in a vehicle last year.
Conrad M. Howard, 29, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on the Northway on Nov. 20 in Wilton.
A search of the vehicle found several plastic bags containing cocaine and several oxycodone pills, according to police.
Howard pleaded guilty in July to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
