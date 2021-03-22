Brooklyn man facing drug charges after Northway traffic stop

QUEENSBURY — A Brooklyn man was arrested on Sunday after police said he possessed over 11 ounces of crack cocaine.

State police stopped 37-year-old Saquan Lamont for a traffic infraction on the Northway in Queensbury just before 1 a.m. The trooper observed signs of drug use in the vehicle when speaking with Lamont.

A search of the vehicle found the crack cocaine, as well as about 1.48 ounces of heroin and paraphernalia commonly used for the packaging and sale of controlled substances, according to a news release.

Lamont was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance-narcotic drug.

He also faces two misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Lamont was transported to Warren County Jail to await arraignment.

