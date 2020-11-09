Bronx woman to receive 1 to 3 years in prison for bringing drugs into prison

FORT EDWARD — A Bronx woman is expected to be sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison after admitting to attempting to bring drugs into prison.

Laqueria C. Wallace, 23, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2019, after police said she brought three bundles wrapped in electrical tape into Washington Correctional Facility. The bundles contained synthetic marijuana.

Wallace had been charged with promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Oct. 16 to one felony count of attempted promoting prison contraband in satisfaction of the charges.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 4.