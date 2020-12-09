Bronx woman receives 1 to 3 years in prison for bringing synthetic marijuana into prison

FORT EDWARD — A Bronx woman was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison after admitting she tried to bring synthetic marijuana into prison.

Laquiria C. Wallace, 23, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2019, because, police said, she hid three balloons of the drug in her underwear as she attempted to enter Washington Correctional Facility.

Wallace told police another person texted her to meet up and obtain the drugs to deliver to an inmate, court records show.

Wallace had been charged with promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Oct. 16 to one felony count of attempted promoting prison contraband in satisfaction of the charges.

