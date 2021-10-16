Bronx man sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug possession

BALLSTON SPA — A Bronx man was sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug possession.

Jermaine R. Brooks, 43, was one of three people arrested on April 6 after a traffic stop on the Northway in Wilton.

When police approached the vehicle, the trooper saw drug paraphernalia containing cocaine residue in plain view.

A search of the vehicle found about 8.1 ounces of cocaine, 6.1 ounces of heroin, and items consistent with the packaging and sale of controlled substances, police said.

Brooks pleaded guilty in August to felony second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced on Oct. 8.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.