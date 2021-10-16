 Skip to main content
Bronx man sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug possession

BALLSTON SPA — A Bronx man was sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug possession.

Jermaine R. Brooks, 43, was one of three people arrested on April 6 after a traffic stop on the Northway in Wilton.

When police approached the vehicle, the trooper saw drug paraphernalia containing cocaine residue in plain view.

A search of the vehicle found about 8.1 ounces of cocaine, 6.1 ounces of heroin, and items consistent with the packaging and sale of controlled substances, police said.

Brooks pleaded guilty in August to felony second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced on Oct. 8.

