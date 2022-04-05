Bronx man pleads guilty to contraband, bail-jumping charges

FORT EDWARD — A Bronx man pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to multiple charges on Friday and could face up to four years in prison.

Clifford Gamboa, 25, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of second-degree bail jumping, which could carry a prison sentence of 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison, and a misdemeanor charge of second-degree promoting prison contraband that could carry with it a sentence of 1 year in prison.

The sentences would run concurrent to one another.

Gamboa had been accused of entering the Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Fort Ann with a package for an inmate, which was found to contain the contraband. He was arrested and transported to the Granville state police station.

At the time, police said that Gamboa was also found to have a small amount of marijuana and matches in his possession.

He will be sentenced on May 6.