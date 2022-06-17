Bronx man facing drug charges after Northway traffic stop

MOREAU — A Bronx man is facing multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop on the Northway.

State police pulled over Robert Rosario, 38, at about 5:40 p.m. on June 10 in the town of Moreau for multiple traffic violations.

Police determined that the vehicle Rosario was driving did not have valid insurance. A search found several bags of crack cocaine weighing about 21 grams, a bag of powder believed to be heroin weighing 8 grams, a Suboxone strip and a digital scale with razor blades, police said.

Rosario was charged with third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

He also was charged with two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Rosario was arraigned in Milton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail. He is due back in court on June 15.

