Bronx man arrested on contraband charge

FORT ANN — A Bronx man was arrested on Friday after police said he brought a package containing a razor blade into the Great Meadow Correctional Facility.

Clifford S. Gamboa, 25, is accused of entering the maximum-security prison in Fort Ann with a package for an inmate with the contraband. Gamboa was arrested and transported to the Granville state police barracks. Police said he was also found to be in possession of a small quantity of marijuana and matches.