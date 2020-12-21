 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bronx man arrested on contraband charge
0 comments

Bronx man arrested on contraband charge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT ANN — A Bronx man was arrested on Friday after police said he brought a package containing a razor blade into the Great Meadow Correctional Facility.

Clifford S. Gamboa, 25, is accused of entering the maximum-security prison in Fort Ann with a package for an inmate with the contraband. Gamboa was arrested and transported to the Granville state police barracks. Police said he was also found to be in possession of a small quantity of marijuana and matches.

Gamboa was charged with felony first-degree promoting prison contraband. He was transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News