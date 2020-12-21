Bronx man arrested on contraband charge

FORT ANN — A Bronx man was arrested on Friday after police said he brought a package containing a razor blade into the Great Meadow Correctional Facility.
Clifford S. Gamboa, 25, is accused of entering the maximum-security prison in Fort Ann with a package for an inmate with the contraband. Gamboa was arrested and transported to the Granville state police barracks. Police said he was also found to be in possession of a small quantity of marijuana and matches.
Gamboa was charged with felony first-degree promoting prison contraband. He was transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.