 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Broadalbin man accused of stealing property in Easton

  • 0

EASTON — A Broadalbin man was arrested on Dec. 27 after police said he refused to return property taken from a person.

State police responded to the area of Meeting House Road at about 9:43 a.m. for a report of a stolen trailer. The investigation determined that Alexander J. Oliver Jr., 51, owned the trailer and was within his rights to take it.

However, the victim owned the property inside the trailer and Oliver did not return it after being instructed by law enforcement personnel to do so, police said.

Oliver was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny. He turned himself into the state police Greenwich station for processing and was transported to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'We get no sleep': Daily life in Ukraine's Bakhmut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News