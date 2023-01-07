Broadalbin man accused of stealing property in Easton

EASTON — A Broadalbin man was arrested on Dec. 27 after police said he refused to return property taken from a person.

State police responded to the area of Meeting House Road at about 9:43 a.m. for a report of a stolen trailer. The investigation determined that Alexander J. Oliver Jr., 51, owned the trailer and was within his rights to take it.

However, the victim owned the property inside the trailer and Oliver did not return it after being instructed by law enforcement personnel to do so, police said.

Oliver was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny. He turned himself into the state police Greenwich station for processing and was transported to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.