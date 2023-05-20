GLENS FALLS — A 21-year-old Brant Lake man was arrested early Saturday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop in the city of Glens Falls, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.

Leonard T. Palmer III was stopped by a patrol officer on Glen Street after he was observed committing several traffic offenses, police said. After an investigation, Palmer was found to be intoxicated and was subsequently arrested, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Palmer was found to have a blood alcohol content of .21%, more than twice the legal limit of .08%, according to the sheriff's office. Palmer was processed for DWI, issued several traffic tickets, and released to appear in Glens Falls City Court at a later date.