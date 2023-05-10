A 13-year-old Ballston Spa Middle School student has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up the school last month.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies responded to the middle school and Ballston Spa High School on April 4 after several students reported they had received a school threat through Snapchat.

The district canceled classes for the day. No threat was found.

Following an investigation, police determined that the juvenile created and distributed the threat through the social media platform. The youth has been charged with misdemeanor counts of making a threat of mass harm and making a punishable false written statement, according to a news release.

The juvenile was referred to the Saratoga County Probation Department for further action.

The incident was part of a series of so-called “swatting” incidents at several area schools that affected classes on April 4. Nine Washington County school districts delayed the start of school after receiving an anonymous emailed threat and Queensbury was affected as well.