Bolton woman charged with DWI

LAKE GEORGE — A Bolton woman driving without headlights early Saturday was charged with driving while intoxicated, according to police.

Kandi L. Kelley, 51, was traveling north on Route 9 when she was stopped in the village of Lake George by a patrol officer from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

An investigation determined that Kelley was intoxicated, police said.

She refused a chemical test and was charged with driving while intoxicated. She was also issued a ticket for driving without headlights, according to police.

Kelley was released to a third party and is pending arraignment in Lake George Town Court.